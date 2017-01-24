“Something’s Going On” With Trace Adkins’ New Album and Tour

If you’ve been counting, it’s been four years since Trace Adkins released his last studio album, Love Will. The “You’re Gonna Miss This” singer is back at it with a brand new album, Something’s Going On, due to drop on March 31.
Trace, who has sold over 11 million albums to date, also has something going on with “Watered Down,” the first single off the new record. While you may have to wait until March 13 to hear the single on the radio, you can listen to it here at NashCountryDaily.com and check out the lyric video.
“When I first heard ‘Watered Down’ I felt an immediate connection with what I wanted to say. A man comes to a point in his life where he begins to reflect on his past and what he’s learned and that’s what fueled this song,” Trace said in a statement. “If you’ve led the kind of life I’ve led, at some point you have to temper your vices.”
The new album, produced by Mickey Jack Cones (Joe Nichols, Dustin Lynch) contains songs written by some of Nashville’s finest songwriters, including Shane McAnally, Casey Beathard, Tyler Farr and Craig Campbell.
Something’s Going On Track Listing with Songwriters
- “Ain’t Just The Whiskey Talkin’” (Terry McBride, Brett Beavers)
- “Jesus And Jones” (Tyler Farr, Jim McCormick, Casey Beathard)
- “Watered Down” (Matt Jenkins, Trevor Rosen, Shane McAnally)
- “Something’s Going On” (Chris Cavanaugh, Mark Stephen Jones)
- “If Only You Were Lonely” (Jon Coleman, Troy Johnson)
- “Gonna Make You Miss Me” (Tommy Lee James, Matt Nolan, Andrew Dorff)
- “I’m Gone” (Craig Campbell, Max T. Barnes)
- “Country Boy Problems” (Tommy Lee James, Josh Osborne)
- “Lit” (Mickey Jack Cones, Monty Criswell, Derek George)
- “Still A Soldier” (Phil O’Donnell, Wade Kirby)
- “Whippoorwills And Freight Trains” (Phil O’Donnell, Jeff Middleton, Brandon Kinney)
- “Hang” (Lynn Hutton, Phil O’Donnell)
And that’s not all. Trace will not only release a new album and new single, he will be going on tour in support of the album. The tour kicks off on Feb. 4 at Universal Studios in Orlando Fla., with stops in New York, Baltimore and Canton, Ohio. With each ticket purchase, Trace is giving away a copy of Something’s Going On. You can check out Trace’s website for more details. Don’t miss your chance to catch the 6’6 baritone out on the road.
Trace Adkins 2017 Tour Dates
Feb. 4 / Orlando, Fla. / Universal Studios – Mardi Gras Celebration
Feb. 25 / Parker, Ariz. / BlueWater Resort Amphitheater
Mar. 23 / Glenside, Pa. / Keswick Theatre
Mar. 24 / Staten Island, N.Y. / St. George Theatre
Mar. 25 / Huntington, N.Y. / The Paramount
Apr. 6 / Canton, Ohio / Palace Theatre
Apr. 7 / Waterloo, N.Y. / Del Lago Resort and Casino
Apr. 8 / Greensburg, Pa. / Palace Theatre,
Apr. 9 / Baltimore / Lyric Opera House,
Apr. 21 / Worcester, Mass. / Mechanics Hall
Apr. 22 / Hampton Beach, N.H. / Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Apr. 23 / Easton, Pa. / State Theatre,
Apr. 27 / Orange Park, Fla. / Thrasher-Horne Center for the Arts
Apr. 28 / Hiawassee, Ga. / Anderson Music Hall
Apr. 29 / Biloxi, Miss. / Mississippi Coast Coliseum Crawfish Festival
May 5 / Lake Charles, La. / Golden Nugget Casino
May 6 / Hope, Ark. / University of Arkansas
May 18 / Morristown, N.J. / Mayo PAC
May 19 / Salem, Va. / Salem Civic Center
May 20 / Renfro Valley, Ky. / Renfro Valley Entertainment Center
May 21 / Lancaster, Pa. / American Music Theater
May 26 / Osceola, Iowa / Lakeside Outdoor Theater
May 27 / Davenport, Iowa / Rhythm City Casino Resort – Event Center
June 30 / Branson, Mo. / Welk Resort & Theater
July 1 / Durant, Okla. / Choctaw Grand Theater
July 20 / Wabash, Ind. / Honeywell Center
July 21 / Peoria, Ill. / CEFCU Center Stage
July 22 / Eau Claire, Wis. / Country Jam USA
Aug. 5 / Sidney, Mont. / Richland County Fair
Aug 18 / Aberdeen, S.D. / Brown County Fairgrounds
Photo by Kristen Barlowe