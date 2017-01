The Zac Brown Band is coming back to Michigan!

They are bringing their 2017 Welcome Home Tour to DTE Energy Music Theatre

June 8th, 2017

Supporting acts: TBA

Tickets go on sale this Saturday, January 21st, 2017

BUT W4 Country can get you tickets before they go on sale!

Follow this link: Zac Brown Presale

Use the password: ZACW4

The link and password are good from 10am to 10pm TODAY ONLY!!

And keep listening to W4 Country all day for your chance to win ’em before you can buy ’em!