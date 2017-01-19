Did You Forget to Watch Josh Abbott Band Perform “Amnesia” on “Conan” Last Night? Don’t Worry, We’ve Got Ya Covered

Josh Abbott Band made a West Coast trek to Burbank, Calif., last night (Jan. 18) to perform their single, “Amnesia,” on Conan.
The tune, which was written by Josh, Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne, delves into the topic of trying to forget a love gone wrong, and it is featured on JAB’s 2015 album, Front Row Seat.
Watch Josh Abbott Band’s performance of “Amnesia” on Conan.
