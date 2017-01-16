Watch Dierks Bentley’s Scenically Stunning New “Black” Video Starring His Wife, Cassidy

Dierks Bentley enlisted the help of his wife, Cassidy, for the seductive new video for “Black,” which was shot over four days in Iceland.

“We’ve been talking about Iceland as a location since before I even released the album last year, but I never thought we’d actually go. The next thing I know, there’s a shoot booked and we are standing on the side of a glacier half-dressed,” said Dierks. “The crew wasn’t kidding around . . . it was four long, cold days in some really treacherous conditions. We were on a lot of the same locations that Game of Thrones and the Star Wars films have shot, and it’s just crazy what those people go through every day. I had the idea of putting my wife in the video, which is totally taking her out of her comfort zone, but I just couldn’t imagine doing a video for this song without her in it and she reluctantly agreed . . . but then totally nailed it. It wouldn’t have been genuine without her. I think the end result is something really special, and it was a trip of a lifetime for everyone involved.”

The tune, which was written by Dierks, Ross Copperman and Ashley Gorley, is the third single from Dierks’ 2015 album, Black, and it is currently No. 29 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart.

Watch the new video below.