The annual Ann Arbor Folk Festival, a fundraiser for The Ark, returns to University of Michigan’s Hill Auditorium for two dynamic and different nights of folk and roots music on Friday, January 27 and Saturday, January 28, 2017.

Get tickets here!

The Lineup:

Friday, January 27

KACEY MUSGRAVES

JENNY LEWIS

NAHKO & MEDICINE FOR THE PEOPLE

VALERIE JUNE

RAINBOW KITTEN SURPRISE

ZACH HECKENDORF

SUSAN WERNER, MC