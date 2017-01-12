Justin Moore Expands His Family By Two

Justin Moore’s family just got a little bit bigger. His family of 5 just became a family of 7, with the addition of their two new puppies, Johnny and June.

The “You Look Like I Need a Drink” singer posted the most adorable photo of the two puppies cuddled up in the back seat of his car. “Well…our family just expanded by two,” he captioned the photo. “Everyone meet Johnny and June! #greatdanesofinstagram”

Named after legendary country couple Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash, the two Great Danes join Justin, his wife Kate and daughters, 6-year-old Ella, 5-year-old Kennedy and 2-year-old Rebecca.

According to Petmd.com, the Great Dane was developed in Germany for it’s graceful appearance, large size and hunting ability. The Great Dane’s massive size and spirited demeanor make it a bit difficult to control, especially for very small children. However, proper training and supervision can reform the Great Dane into a well-mannered family companion. It is also friendly towards other pets and household dogs.

Good Luck, Justin! Check out the photo of the sweet puppies:

