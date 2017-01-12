Go Backstage With Kelsea Ballerini as She Performs “Yeah Boy” at the Grand Ole Opry

During her visit to the Grand Ole Opry on Oct. 30, 2016, Kelsea Ballerini taped a special Opry 360° performance of her new single, “Yeah Boy,” which is currently No. 24 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart. Backstage in the Opry’s Women of Country dressing room, Kelsea addresses viewers before belting out “Yeah Boy,” a tune she co-wrote with Forest Glen Whitehead and Keesy Timmer.

“Hey, what’s up guys, it’s Kelsea Ballerini and we are in one of my favorite places in the world, we’re at the Grand Ole Opry,” says Kelsea. “And we’re backstage at the Women of Country dressing room, which is the dressing room that I get to stay in most of the time when I play the Opry. And if you look over this way, you see the Wall of Fame with Carrie Underwood, Emmylou Harris, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Trisha Yearwood, I mean, all the greats and the people that have paved the way for new kids like me to be able to sing at the Grand OIe Opry. So it’s definitely a fun, inspiring room to be in. And while we’re in here, we wanted to play you my new single. This is the fourth song from my debut record, The First Time, and it’s the last song that we’re going to release from it, and so we wanted to share it with you here at the Grand Ole Opry, so this is ‘Yeah Boy.'”

Check out the video from the Opry below.