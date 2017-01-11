Blake Shelton Adds “The Voice” Season 11 Winner, Sundance Head, to Tour

Blake Shelton announced that he will be adding Sundance Head, the guy that gave Blake his fifth win as coach on NBC’s The Voice this past season, to his Doing It To Country Songs Tour.

Sundance is the second Voice alum that will be joining the superstar for a 13-date run next month. RaeLynn, a Season 2 contestant and Team Blake member, was announced late last year as part of Blake’s tour.

“I’m excited to get back out on the road and bring new music from If I’m Honest, some previous hits and a few surprises,” said Blake in a statement. “Having RaeLynn on the tour again is terrific, and I’m thrilled Sundance is joining and bringing his incredible musical talents.”

Sundance, while on The Voice, belted out tunes like Miley Cyrus’ “The Climb,” Etta James’ “At Last” and Ottis Redding’s “I’ve Been Loving You Too Long” to show off his vocal prowess. But the chance to be a part of Blake’s tour has the singer eager to learn even more from his mentor.

“I’m just elated and really excited about being able to perform with a great entertainer and learn something from him while I’m on the road” Sundance said. “It’s going to be the most fun thing I’ve ever done.”

Blake’s Doing It To Country Songs Tour kicks off in Bakersfield, Calif., on Feb. 16 with stops in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Chicago, where you’ll hear songs from his current album, If I’m Honest, including his current Top 3 single, “A Guy With a Girl.

Doing It To Country Songs Tour Dates



Feb. 16 / Bakersfield, Calif.

Feb. 17 / Los Angeles

Feb. 23 / Portland, Ore.

Feb. 24 / Spokane, Wash.

Feb. 25 / Tacoma, Wash.

March 3 / Fresno, Calif.

March 4 / Las Vegas

March 9 / Sacramento, Calif.

March 10 / San Jose, Calif.

March 11 / San Diego

March 16 / Evansville, Ind.

March 17 / Chicago

Mach 18 / Omaha, Neb.