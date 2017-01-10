Ricky Skaggs and Bruce Hornsby Reunite for Select Tour Dates

Country and bluegrass singer Ricky Skaggs has announced that he will be teaming up with old pal Bruce Hornsby for a six-city tour. The legendary artists will collaborate with Ricky’s band, Kentucky Thunder, on original tunes and traditional bluegrass classics.

Bruce Hornsby—recognized for his 1984 band Bruce Hornsby and the Range and being an integral member of the Grateful Dead until 1995—first got together with Ricky in 2007 to collaborate on a bluegrass album called, what else, Ricky Skaggs & Bruce Hornsby, reuniting once again in 2013 to collaborate on the live album, Cluck Ol’ Hen.



“I always get excited when I know I’m gonna get to tour with my good friend Bruce Hornsby,” said Ricky in a statement. “Fireworks always happen!”

“The level of virtuosity required to play bluegrass music with the freaks of Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder requires a good deal of practice, added Bruce. “I always have to prepare a good deal, practicing with the metronome at breakneck speed, crazy tempos, to be able to hang with those guys.”

The Ricky Skaggs & Bruce Hornsby with Kentucky Thunder Tour kicks off on Feb. 26 in Tarrytown, N.Y., with stops in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

2017 Ricky Skaggs & Bruce Hornsby with Kentucky Thunder Tour Dates:

Month Date Location Venue Feb. 26 Tarrytown, N.Y. Tarrytown Music Hall 27 Red Bank, N.J. Count Basie Theatre March 1 Brookville, N.Y. Tilles Center for the Performing Arts 3 Lancaster, Pa. American Music Theatre 4 Wilmington, Del. The Grand Opera House, Copeland Hall 5 Verona, N.Y. Turning Stone Resort & Casino at The Showroom

Here’s a taste of what you might see on the road.