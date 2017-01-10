Hank Williams Jr. Announces First Round of 2017 Tour Dates

Hank Williams Jr. is calling on all his rowdy friends to come out and join him on tour. The “A Country Boy Can Survive” singer has announced the first round of his tour dates in 2017 as he treks across the U.S.

The tour will kick off on Feb. 3 in West Wendover, Nev., making stops in New Orleans, Atlanta and French Lick, Ind. Hank is continuing to make the rounds promoting his 2016 album, It’s About Time, featuring new songs and re-recordings of previously released songs, such as “Born to Boogie” and “Are You Ready for the Country.”

Hank Jr. is one of country’s premiere entertainers, selling 70 million albums worldwide with 13 No. 1 albums and 10 No. 1 singles. Additional dates to the tour will be announced soon.

Hank Williams Jr. Tour Dates

Feb. 3 / West Wendover, Nev. / Peppermill Concert Hall

April 29 / Atlanta, Ga. / Georgia World Congress Center

May 27 / Daytona Beach, Fla. / Daytona International Speedway

May 28 / New Orleans, La. / Mercedes-Benz Superdome

June 09 / Durant, Okla. / Choctaw Grand Theater

June 10 / Choctaw, Miss / Silver Star Hotel and Casino-Convention Center

July 1 / Salamanca, N.Y. / Seneca Allegany Casino & Hotel

July 2 / French Lick, Ind. / French Lick Resort Casino

Sept. 15 / Airway Heights, Wash. / Northern Quest Resort & Casino – Pepsi Outdoor Amphitheater

Sept. 16 / Puyallup, Wash. / Washington State Fair