Spend an evening with Travis Tritt

Enjoy a special evening with CMA & Grammy Award winning artist, Travis Tritt!

At the Michigan Theatre in Jackson, Friday February 17th, 2017 at 8pm.

This will be a rare,intimate, solo-acoustic setting featuring performances of his biggest hits like “T-R-O-U-B-L-E,” “It’s a Great Day to be Alive,” “Best of Intentions” and more!

Tickets go on sale Thursday, December 22nd @ 10am

Tickets will be available for purchase from the Michigan Theatre box office, online at michigantheatre.org or by calling 517-783-0811